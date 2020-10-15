18-year-old Moscow man sentenced for robbery on UI campus

The 18-year-old Moscow man who robbed a man of $60 at gunpoint in August on the University of Idaho campus was sentenced to 15 years in prison, including five years fixed, Wednesday in Latah County District Court in Moscow.
Samuel Plummer pleaded guilty to felony robbery last week and Judge John Judge sentenced Plummer pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement Wednesday, Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said.
Jennings said Judge retained jurisdiction for one year. If Plummer successfully completes the rider program, Plummer will then enter a one-year inpatient program. If successful in that program, he will be placed on probation for 15 years.
Judge also ordered Plummer to pay $245.50 in court costs and $60 in restitution for the cash taken from the victim. Plummer will remain in custody pending transport to the rider program.
The robbery happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 29 on the 500 block of University Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim said in the affidavit that three males approached him and one of them told him they had something to ask him or show him so they walked to a parking lot where the three males “formed a side-by-side line” in front of the victim.
The victim said the male in the middle, later identified as Plummer, removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed the pistol upward toward the victim’s head. Plummer demanded the victim give him his wallet, the victim said.
The victim gave Plummer the cash from his wallet and the three men ran from the area to a vehicle and sped off south on Deakin Avenue, the affidavit said.
Plummer told police he also fired the handgun toward the ground the night of the robbery.
Regarding the weapon discharge, Plummer said in the affidavit, “I’m just gonna say it went off because I was pretty drunk. It was definitely pointed down, right into the street.”