The 1912 Center is seeking about $33,000 in donations to meet its $100,000 fundraising goal for renovations to its four second-floor classrooms, said Jenny Kostroff, executive director of Heart of the Arts Inc., which manages the city-owned building.
She said an anonymous donor pledged up to $100,000 in matching funds, which means if the remaining $33,071.69 is raised, $200,000 will be used for the classroom renovations. The 1912 Center, located on East Third Street across from Moscow High School, has raised $66,928.31 since October.
Online donations must be made and checks must be dated no later than Thursday to be counted toward the matching funds, Kostroff said.
“People have been very generous this year and I’m incredibly grateful but I also feel like we’ll be leaving money sitting on the table if we don’t at least let everybody know how important it is to make the gift that they might be thinking about giving,” Kostroff said. “This is the best time to do it and that way we can get more classrooms renovated next year.”
She said she expects the first phase of the nearly $1.3 million second-floor renovation project to be completed in the next couple weeks. That project, which was funded with community donations as well, included the construction or renovation of an auditorium, reception gallery, bathrooms, hallway, exits and stairwells, as well as infrastructure work like heating, cooling and lighting.
Kostroff said the plan is to work on each classroom, which will be available for various activities by the public, as funding allows. She said she hopes the potential $200,000 in donations covers the cost of all renovations to the classrooms.
One of the classrooms will be a Zoom meeting room so the technology costs could put the final amount over $200,000, Kostroff said.
She said each classroom needs heating and cooling units, lighting, refinished wood floors and other improvements.
Kostroff said her goal is to complete two rooms before the summer.
“The more spaces that I have available the better it will be for our community because I can divide people up (for social distancing),” Kostroff said.
People can donate online at 1912center.org, or write a check to “Heart of the Arts, Inc.” or “1912 Center” and mail it to P.O. Box 8851, Moscow, ID 83843.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.