23 new COVID-19 cases tallied on Palouse

Regional health agencies reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Thursday.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in Latah County.
New cases include one person between ages 5-12, five people between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, one person in their 50s and three people in their 70s.
There have been 4,408 confirmed cases, 325 probable cases and 40 deaths in Latah County since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to Gritman Medical Center, four patients were admitted to the hospital in the past week who tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital has admitted 162 patients with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Whitman County reported eight new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths or hospitalizations.
There have been a total of 6,123 cases, 228 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.