Whitman County received 23 new positive COVID-19 test results Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 3,767.
All cases are stable and self-isolating. There were no new virus-related deaths, but one new person has been hospitalized. To date, there have been a total of 46 deaths and 94 hospitalizations because of the virus.
Whitman County remains in Phase 1B, tier 2 of vaccine distribution. People can find open clinics to receive a vaccine at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
One new Latah County case was reported Thursday. The patient is between ages 18-29.
In Latah County, there have been a total of 2,737 confirmed cases in the past year and 156 probable cases. There have been eight total deaths because of the virus.
Gritman Medical Center is reporting 3,451 people have been vaccinated by Gritman as of Thursday. There have been no new virus-related hospitalizations there since last week.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced Wednesday people 16 years of age and older are immediately eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine through enrolled providers within Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties.
People can make an appointment online or by phone. They can visit idahoprepmod.com and choose the nearest clinic.
For an appointment at the Public Health Office located at 215 10th St. in Lewiston, call (208) 799-3100.
For a list of enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers in our district and their contact information visit idahopublichealth.com. More information can be found at gritman.org/vaccine.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is for persons 16 years or older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are for persons 18 years or older.