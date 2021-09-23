Latah County added 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to an update from Public Health – Idaho North Central District, pushing the county’s total to 3,770 since the pandemic began.
No new deaths related to the virus were recorded in Latah County, leaving the total at 23.
New cases include six people younger than 18, three men and four women between the ages of 18 and 29, one woman in her 30s, two men and one woman in their 40s, three women in their 50s, one man and one woman in their 60s and one man in his 70s.
Whitman County Public Health reported 13 new virus cases on Wednesday, increasing its total to 5317.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Whitman County remained unchanged at 55, however the number of people hospitalized from it rose by five since Tuesday to 176. There have been 11 people reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two days in the county.