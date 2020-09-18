Whitman County Public Health reported 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total to 1,091.
One case was reported Wednesday in the county, but that likely was because testing sites were limited by poor air quality in recent days.
The 25 new cases include six females and one male younger than 20 years old, eight women and eight men between the ages of 20 and 39, one woman 40 to 59 and one woman 60 to 79.
One previously reported positive person is currently hospitalized and two others were previously hospitalized, according to WCPH. All other people with active cases are stable and isolating.
The risk of spread remains high in the county based on a seven-day case average.
Latah County reached 300 total cases — 286 confirmed and 14 probable cases — after Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported six new cases Thursday.
All six cases are women between 18 and 29.
Of the 300 cases, 161 have recovered. 175 of the 300 are people 18 to 29 years old.
No one has died from the virus in either county.