The Palouse added 25 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to figures announced by health officials.
There were 18 new infections in Whitman County and seven new cases in Latah County. No virus deaths were reported on the Palouse.
There were four COVID-19 deaths announced in nearby counties this past week. Those included two deaths in Asotin County, both men, one between the ages of 50 and 65 and one between the ages of 80 and 95. In north central Idaho, a Nez Perce County woman in her 90s and a Clearwater County man in his 80s died of the virus.