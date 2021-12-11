Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Latah County on Friday.
The latest cases include eight people younger than 18, one person between ages 18-29, one person in their 30s, one person in their 50s and one person in their 90s.
There have been 4,456 confirmed cases, 331 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the county Friday.
There have been 6,176 confirmed cases, 231 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in Whitman County since the start of the pandemic.