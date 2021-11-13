Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported since Wednesday on the Palouse.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 15 new cases in Latah County. Those cases include four people younger than 18, two people between ages 18 and 29, two people in their 30s, four people in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s.
There have been 4,328 confirmed cases, 310 probable cases and 37 deaths in Latah County since the pandemic began.
Whitman County reported 10 new cases and no new hospitalizations Friday.
There have been 5,988 cases, 81 deaths and 222 hospitalizations in the county since the start of the pandemic.