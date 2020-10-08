Twenty-six COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Latah County.
The majority of the new cases in Latah County are people in the 18-29 age range. The others include a child younger than the age of 5 and a patient in their 90s. Other patients are in their 30s, 60s and 70s.
There have been 653 confirmed cases in the county this year.
While Public Health Idaho North Central District lists Latah County as a “minimal risk,” last week’s average number of COVID-19 cases reached 22 per day. Detailed regional data can be found at idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novel-coronavirus.
Whitman County received 15 new positive COVID-19 test results Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,427.
There are currently three patients hospitalized. On Tuesday, the Whitman County Health Department reported the first COVID-19-related death in the county.
Five of the latest patients are older than 80 years old, six are between the ages 60-79, one is between the ages 40-59 and three are between ages 20-39.
Whitman County is still listed as a high risk of COVID-19 spread.