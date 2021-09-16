Local health agencies reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on the Palouse and no new virus-related deaths Wednesday.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 16 new confirmed or probable cases in Latah County.
The newest cases include one person between ages 5-12, three people between ages 18-29, five people in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 70s.
There have been 3,628 confirmed cases, 230 probable cases and 20 total deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic. The latest death was reported Tuesday.
Whitman County reported 13 new cases and no new hospitalizations.
There have been 5,150 confirmed cases, 55 deaths and 160 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the beginning of the pandemic.