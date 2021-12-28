29 new local COVID-19 cases reported last week

Local health agencies reported 29 new COVID-19 cases since last week in Whitman and Latah counties.
On Monday, Whitman County reported 20 new cases in its first update since Dec. 21. Three new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were also reported since last week. No new deaths have been reported.
There have been 6,236 total cases, 241 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in Whitman County since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 78 cases detected between Dec. 12 and Saturday, which means the COVID-19 activity level in Whitman County trended toward “low” according to Whitman County Public Health.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported nine new cases since Thursday in Latah County. They include one person younger than the age of 5, one person between ages 5-12, one person between ages 13-17, two people between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s, one person in their 50s and one in their 80s.
No new deaths were reported. There have been 4,512 confirmed cases, 333 probable cases and 41 total deaths in the county since the pandemic began.