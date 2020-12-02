Thirty-one new probable or confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Latah County, raising the county’s total this year to 1,641 cases.
Three of the latest patients are in their 70s and two are in their 80s.
One patient is younger than 5 years old and another is between 5-12. Two are between 13-17 and seven are between 18-29. There are six patients in their 30s, four in their 40s, three in their 50s and two in their 60s.
The risk of COVID-19 spread in the county is listed as “moderate” by Public Health — North Idaho District. There have been three COVID-related deaths in the county this year.
The University of Idaho announced today that it tested 402 people between Nov. 21-27 and 22 were positive. That is a 5.47 percent positivity rate, which is nearly the same rate reported last week.
Testing this week was provided as a service to UI students and employees who wanted to be tested before and during the holiday break.
The results include symptomatic testing, close contact testing after the six-day minimum wait period from last exposure and voluntary testing by UI students and employees who thought they may have been exposed.
Since it started testing in early August, the university currently has 2.74 percent of positives in total results.
Whitman County received 10 new positive COVID-19 test results Tuesday, bringing the county total, to date, to 2,363. Five people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. All others are stable and self-isolating.
There have been 22 COVID-related deaths this year in the county.
Two of the latest patients are under 19 years old, seven are between 20-39 and one is between 60-79.