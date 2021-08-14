Whitman and Latah counties reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing their in-county totals to 4,583 and 3,355 respectively.
Whitman County’s share of new cases was 15, with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported.
Latah County reported 16 new cases Friday, including three people younger than 18 years old, two men and five women between the ages of 18 and 29, two men and a woman in their 30s, a man in his 40s, another man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.
As of Friday, 3,211 people in the county have recovered from the disease and deaths remained unchanged at 13.