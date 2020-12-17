Whitman County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing its total to 2,577.
New cases include two patients younger than 19 years old, three women and three men between the ages of 20 and 39, one woman and three men between 60 and 79 and one man in his 80s.
Five people in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease and all others are stable and self-isolating, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District, which includes Nez Perce and Latah Counties, reported 64 new cases in its five-county jurisdiction Wednesday. Latah County’s share of new cases was 19, which brings its total to 2,015 since the pandemic began. Of that sum, about 1,500 have recovered and three have died from the virus.
New cases include two people younger than 18, three men and 6 women between the ages of 18 and 29, one woman in her 30s, a man and a woman in their 40s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and one woman and one man in their 80s.