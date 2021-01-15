Thirty-five confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday on the Palouse.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 23 cases in Latah County. Fifteen of those cases were patients between the ages of 18 and 29. One is younger than 5, one is between 13-17, three are in their 30s, one is in their 50s, one is in their 60s and one is in their 70s.
There have been 2,242 confirmed cases and 124 probable cases to date in Latah County.
Gritman Medical Center is reporting one new person has been hospitalized since last week. Thirty people have been hospitalized because of the coronavirus to date.
Gritman is also reporting a testing positivity rate of 2.57 percent in the past seven days after 117 tests it administered came back positive.
Twelve new cases were reported in Whitman County. Seven of those new cases are patients between ages 20-39, four are between ages 60-79 and one is younger than 20.
There have been 2,970 cases to date in Whitman County. Total deaths because of the virus are 33.
Pullman Regional Hospital is reporting a positivity rate of 4.5 percent between Dec. 30 and Jan 12 after 18 tests it administered came back positive.