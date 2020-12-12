The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing the total number of cases to date in its five-county region to 6,503, including 65 deaths because of the virus..
Latah County’s share of new cases was 28, which brings its in-county total to 1,948 since the start of the pandemic.
New cases include one patient younger than 18, six women and one man between the ages of 18 and 29, two women and two men in their 30s, one man and two women in their 40s, three women and four men in their 50s and five women and one man in their 60s.
About 1,300 people in the county have recovered from the disease and three people have died.
Another nine cases were reported in Whitman County on Friday, raising its total to 2,520.
New cases include two women and two men between the ages of 20 and 39, a man and a woman between 40 and 59, a man and a woman between 60 and 79 and one woman older than 80.
Six people in the county are currently hospitalized with the disease and all others are stable and self isolating. Total deaths because of the virus remain at 22.