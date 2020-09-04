Whitman County confirmed 38 new positive COVID-19 tests Thursday, while Latah County reported one new positive test.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases this year in Whitman County to 656. The newest patients include 12 people younger than 20 and 26 people between the ages of 20-39.
All are stable and self-isolating. Since Saturday, there have been 234 positive tests in Whitman County.
Washington State University is continuing to offer testing on campus through its William A. Crosetto Mobile Health Care Unit that is parked near the president’s house. The university is also expecting a National Guard unit to assist in testing students and employees Tuesday.
One woman in her 80s tested positive in Latah County. There have been 240 confirmed cases in the county this year.
There have been no deaths in either county.
In response to COVID-19’s impact on businesses, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson this week issued an emergency order suspending certain city code requirements so restaurants and businesses can more easily expand their business space into private parking areas and sidewalks
The hope is that this change will help businesses better accommodate customers while following the state’s social distancing orders.
“This is not to circumvent any kind of governor’s order, this is basically to work within that governor’s order so people can use the outside, can have social distancing,” Johnson said during Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting.
Masks are still required to be worn except when eating.