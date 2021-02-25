Another Whitman County resident has died from COVID-19, making it the third death reported this week.
In total, 44 Whitman County residents have died from the virus. A death was also reported on Monday and Tuesday.
While deaths have continued to increase, daily positive cases in the county have decreased. Three new positive test results were reported Wednesday. There have been 3,309 total cases to date. However, three more people have been hospitalized since Tuesday.
The newest patients include one person between ages 20-39, one person between 40-59 and one person between 60-79.
Latah County on Wednesday experienced a surge in new cases. Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 31 confirmed or probable cases. This occurred days after the number of new daily cases dropped to single digits.
Twenty-six of those new patients are between ages 18-29. One person is between ages 13-17, one is in their 30s, two are in their 50s and one is in their 60s.
There have been 2,544 confirmed cases and 144 probable cases in Latah County to date. Total deaths because of the virus remain at six.
Whitman County is currently in Phase 1B of Washington’s vaccination plan. Those who wish to know their eligibility status can visit FindYourPhaseWA.org for more information.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District is asking people aged 65 and older who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccination to call Public Health at 208-799-3100.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow is also urging people to get their vaccines. To receive a vaccine through Gritman, visit gritman.org/vaccine. Click the “Check if you qualify” link.