Forty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Whitman and Latah counties, according to local health agencies.
Whitman County Public Health reported 27 of the new cases in its county, pushing the total case count to 4,177 since the pandemic started. Total deaths and hospitalizations because of the virus remained unchanged in the county at 47 and 101, respectively.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 14 cases Monday, increasing the total to 3,072 (2,912 confirmed and 160 probable).
The 14 new cases include one boy in the 13-17 age range, six people 18-29, two people in their 30s, one man in his 40s, two people in their 50s and two people in their 60s. Of the 3,072 total cases, 2,902 have recovered, 160 are open and 10 have died because of the virus.
The University of Idaho’s COVID-19 positivity rate increased from 4.01 percent (19 positives out of 474 tests) April 10-16 to 5.37 percent (27 positives out of 503 tests) April 17 to Friday, according to the UI COVID-19 webpage.
The university previously reported a 3.59 percent positivity rate instead of 4.01 percent because of an error, the website said.