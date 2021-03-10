Whitman County is reporting 44 positive COVID-19 test results since the weekend and no new deaths from the virus.
There have been a total of 3,510 cases, 45 deaths and 91 hospitalizations to date.
The latest patients include 17 people younger than the age of 20, 20 people between ages 20-39 and seven people between ages 40-59.
Whitman County is currently in Phase 1B of its vaccination plan. Individuals can now assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org
Twelve new confirmed or probable cases were reported Tuesday in Latah County. No new deaths were reported since Monday. There have been eight total deaths because of the virus.
There have been 2,656 confirmed cases and 156 probable cases in the county to date. Public Health – Idaho North Central District reports 2,579 people have recovered from the virus.