Whitman and Latah counties reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, pushing their in-county totals to 4,791 and 3,587 respectively.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 159 new cases in its five-county region, including 21 in Latah County.
New cases in Latah County included two people younger than 18, three men and five women between the ages of 18 and 29, one man in his 30s, a man and two women in their 40s, two men in their 50s, three women in their 60s, a woman in her 80s and another in her 90s.
Deaths in Latah County remained at 17 and 3,274 people have recovered from the disease since the pandemic began.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow is updating hospitalization data weekly. The reports can be found at gritman.org/coronavirus/, then clicking the “Weekly updates” link.
Whitman County’s share of new cases was 24. According to Whitman County Public Health, deaths related to the disease remained unchanged at 54 and 144 people have been hospitalized in the county since the pandemic began.
Infection rates in Whitman County have risen sharply in recent weeks, with 198 cases reported in the two-week period between Aug. 15 and 28.
The City of Pullman remains in the “moderate activity” category defined by the Washington Department of Health as areas with fewer than 350 cases per 100,000 residents but more than 50. However, many cities in the county, including Colfax, Palouse, Garfield and Colton have exceeded that threshold and are considered to have “high activity.”