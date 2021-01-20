Whitman County received 47 positive COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend and Tuesday, bringing the county total to 3,036 since the pandemic started, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release. Total deaths from the virus remain unchanged at 35.
Of the 47 new cases, 10 are younger than 20 years old, 14 are 20-39, 11 are 40-59, 10 are 60-79 and two are 80 or older.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 10 new cases Tuesday, pushing the county total to 2,386 (2,262 confirmed and 124 probable).
Of the total cases, 2,066 recovered, 314 are active and six died from the virus. Of the 10 new cases, three are in the 18-29 age range, two each are in their 30s, 40s and 70s, and one woman is in her 80s.
The University of Idaho positivity rate remained at 1.77 percent for the second straight week.
From Jan. 9 to Friday, 61 of the 3,437 UI test results received were positive. The previous week, Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 32 of the 1,808 test results were positive. The university is conducting mass testing for the start of the semester.