$5,000 stolen from Pullman Walmart

Two men were seen on surveillance footage stealing more than $5,000 in cash from the Pullman Walmart more than a month ago. The Pullman Police Department is asking community members to help identify the subjects involved in the theft.
Aaron Breshears, operations commander at the department, said two people entered the Walmart store and were able to access cash registers. He added they stole more than $5,000 worth from more than one register, and exited the store shortly after.
Breshears said the incident occurred Aug. 27 but wasn’t reported until Sept. 2 when staff realized what had happened. He added the delayed report was because the store discovered the missing money as part of their normal business practices and audits. They then checked video surveillance and discovered the theft almost a week after it occurred, Breshears said.