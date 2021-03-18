Seven new confirmed or probable cases were reported Wednesday in Latah County.
There have been 2,708 total confirmed cases this past year, 156 probable cases and eight total deaths related to COVID-19 in Latah County.
The newest patients include one person in their 30s, two people in their 40s, one person in their 50s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 80s.
Whitman County did not provide new case numbers as of Wednesday evening. The latest numbers reported Tuesday shows a total of 3,663 cases in the county this year, 46 total deaths and 92 hospitalizations.
As of Wednesday, Washington is in Phase 1B, tier 2 of its vaccination plan.
Washington residents eligible for vaccinations now include workers in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters and law enforcement, among others. Phase 1B, tier 2 also includes people over the age of 16 who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high-risk.
Individuals can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine at findyourphasewa.org.
Idaho residents can visit Idahoprepmod.com or Gritman.org for more information on vaccine availability.