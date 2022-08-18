A 71-year-old man from Boise was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Rosenau Road near Stout Road in Latah County.
The man was driving a Peterbilt tractor southbound at about 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road when the tractor left the roadway and hit a drainage canal, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
The driver died at the scene from his injuries. Officials suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before leaving the roadway, according to the release. The driver’s next of kin has been notified.