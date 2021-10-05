Seventy-eight new COVID-19 cases were tallied on the Palouse during the weekend and Monday, according to local health agencies.
Public Health-Idaho North Central District reported 41 new cases in Latah County. The latest cases include seven people younger than 18, four people between ages 18-29, seven people in their 30s, four people in their 40s, three people in their 50s, five people in their 60s, seven people in their 70s and four people in their 80s.
No new deaths were reported in Latah County. There have been 3,942 confirmed cases, 247 probable cases and 25 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Whitman County reported 37 new cases and two new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 since Friday. No new deaths were reported.
There have been 5,544 cases, 59 deaths and 193 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.