Whitman County reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Latah County reported one.
There have been 4,342 confirmed cases in Whitman County since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Total COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in Whitman County remained at 49 and 119, respectively.
In Latah County, there have been 3,027 confirmed cases, 165 probable cases and 11 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The latest case is an individual in their 60s.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow is reporting one new COVID-19 hospitalization since last week. There have been 53 total COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital since the pandemic began.
The hospital has administered 13,155 vaccine doses and is reporting 6,734 vaccinated individuals as of Wednesday.
The risk of COVID-19 in Latah County remains “minimal,” according to Idaho Public Health.