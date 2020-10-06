Ninety-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend and Monday in Whitman and Latah counties.
Of the 49 new Whitman County cases, 21 people are ages 0-19, 19 are 20-39, two are 40-59, four are 60-79 and three are 80 or older, according to Whitman County Public Health. Two people are hospitalized and all other infected people are stable and self-isolating. There have been 1,403 positive cases since the pandemic started.
Outbreaks reported include: Washington State University Greek housing (107 cases); WSU dormitories (22 cases); long-term care facilities (six facilities and 18 cases); school (one school and five cases); and other (one facility and three cases).
Of the 48 new Latah County cases, 43 people are 18-29, three are in their 60s, one is 13-17 and another man is in his 80s.
Of the 617 total cases in the county — 600 confirmed and 17 probable — 263 people have recovered and 453 of the 617 are 18-29.
No one has died from the virus in either county.
Of the 1,389 tests the University of Idaho received from employees and students from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 116 of them, or 8.35 percent, were positive, according to the UI’s COVID-19 webpage. The percent positive total is down from the 11.94 percent recorded Sept. 19-25.
The page said the results are a mix of fraternity and sorority specific testing and general surveillance of the entire UI community.
“The live-in Greek chapters continue to be the primary source of the positives and 4X more infected than other students living on campus,” the page said. “There is little to no infection across the off campus students and employees.”
The university has a 2.59-percent positive COVID-19 rate since the start of testing in early August, the page said. The number of active positives to total population changes daily and continues to be in the 1 percent to 1.5 percent range. This does not include the positive cases in athletics prior to the start of the university-wide testing.
In a letter from Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson to Whitman County school leadership, Henderson supports hybrid or in-person learning for middle and high school grades in the Tekoa School District, leaving the Pullman School District as the only one he does not recommend opening to a hybrid or in-person instructional model. The recommendations are updated in recognition of recent viral activity in Whitman County, the letter said.