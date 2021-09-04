The first 2021 weekend with two home college football games on the Palouse as of Friday yielded mixed reviews from businesses in Pullman.
No doubt there will be more activity in the city today and Sunday compared to weekends last September when many Washington State University students were gone and fans were not allowed to attend Cougar football games because of COVID-19 restrictions.
However, Cougar Country Drive In and Zoe’s Coffee and Kitchen owner Mike Wagoner said his restaurants were less busy than anticipated Thursday and early Friday.
Normally, crowds of people start to show up on Thursday before football weekends, but that was not the case this week.
“Today’s been busy but not crazy busy,” he said Friday.
Wagoner was unsure what to attribute to the slow week other than the possibility that people are hesitant about congregating in large groups.
Wagoner said he hoped for more customers during the weekend, but that is not the biggest problem facing his restaurants right now.
A labor shortage has affected Zoe’s and Cougar Country Drive In just as it has businesses across the country. Wagoner said he needs to hire 50 people to fill positions at Zoe’s and the two Cougar Country Drive In locations.
“Nobody wants to work right now,” he said.
Despite the smaller crew of staff at his restaurants, Wagoner said they will be ready if larger crowds do show up.
“We have an amazing crew and dedicated staff and they love what they do,” Wagoner said. “They love our customers, they bend over backwards, they do what needs to be done.”
At the popular College Hill bar, The Coug, owner Bob Cady said the atmosphere is starting to feel more like 2019 before the pandemic changed everything.
Last year at this time, all he could see in front of The Coug were empty streets. Now, with more students back on campus it has been a “night-and-day difference.”
He is anticipating The Coug will have a good Friday and Saturday, but added that Labor Day weekend is typically slower than other football weekends.
Cady has not experienced a labor shortage as severe as Zoe’s and Cougar Country Drive In, but said his staff lacks experience handling busy weekends.
Still, Cady said he is happy that it feels like 2019 again and “hopefully things stay that way.”
Major WSU events like Cougar football games are a major boon to hotels like Cougar Land Motel.
“It’s what makes the whole year,” said manager Greg Potter.
As of Friday, slightly more than half of Cougar Land Motel’s rooms were booked, he said. That’s to be expected, Potter said, as the first WSU football game usually does not draw as many customers to the motel as other games.
Currently, the motel is anticipating being at least three-quarters booked during the rest of the upcoming games.
Potter said there is a stark difference between this fall and last year, when Pullman looked like a “ghost town.”
“It’s like the city came to life,” he said.
