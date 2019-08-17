Returning from vacation this week, I was greeted by a stack of bills, a backlog of work and 400 emails. As always, I wondered if taking time away from the library was really worth it.
Then I opened my first piece of mail. Inside was a donation of $7,000 to benefit the Rosalia and Oakesdale library branches. Thanks to the generosity of the Palouse Wind Farm and its owner, Novatus Energy, the Whitman County Library can add open hours at the Rosalia Branch while expanding youth programming and outreach services in Oakesdale.
Talk about uplifting and inspiring. Believe me, my selfish frustrations disappeared as I imagined the many ways this donation might positively affect these communities.
At Whitman County Library, we face daunting funding challenges, and yet our residents, businesses and volunteers always come through. From voters approving funding elections and major donations to the church ladies who provide treats for afterschool programs, you won’t find a community more committed to supporting their libraries, their schools and the wellbeing of others.
Speaking of community members who give, I can’t think of a better time to tell you about those who were recently honored as Library Supporter of the Month.
Santa Claus hails from the North Pole and was honored last December for his generosity toward children everywhere. Santa makes a special stop at the Colfax Library annually to hear children’s gift requests, and his assistant. Jim Berdal is very much appreciated as well.
Patty Mills is an art teacher for Oakesdale Schools and heads the Rural Alliance Art Show each January in The Libey Gallery at The Center at Colfax Library. This is an amazing opportunity for students from across the county to show their artwork in a professional setting and share the joy with family, friends and community.
C.D. “Butch” Booker is an auctioneer in Colfax who has given his time and talents to lead three successful fundraising auctions for Whitman County Library. The funds he raised have supported the Colfax Library’s ADA and elevator renovation and Hayden’s Corner children’s area in memory of Hayden Klaveano. The money also played a major role in completion of the Bettie Steiger Community Enrichment Center.
Crossett’s Food Store and owner Mike Crossett are a huge asset to the Oakesdale library and community. Crossett’s provides treats for children’s programs and helps out wherever needed. Stop in and you’ll find that Mike may be one of the friendliest people you’ll ever meet.
The Palouse STEAM Coalition is dedicated to supporting youth education in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math, and has coordinated the STEAM supply drive. This group of individuals and organizations have greatly affected STEAM education for library users countywide.
Diane Nebel of Rosalia generously donates her time and resources to the library and community. She and her husband, Jim, established the Budding Rose Gallery, which features student artwork and annually provides a scholarship for a graduating senior. Diane presents a number of children’s programs at the library each year and continues to donate in Jim’s memory.
Whitman Hospital and Medical Center is committed to improving the health and wellness of area residents through community education. Here at the library, they’ve provided classes for fitness, balance and healthy eating. They’ve provided car seat checks and always participate in community events within the library and the Center.
Finally, I want to recognize the generosity and support of the Palouse Wind Farm. The Farm was first honored as Library Supporter of the Month in 2014 and their commitment to the community and library has expanded through its new owner, Novatus Energy. From facility upgrades and expanded hours to children’s technology and community programs, The Palouse Wind Farm is truly making a difference in people’s lives.
To view the complete listing of honorees, visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us and select “Get Involved.”
Kristie Kirkpatrick is the director of the Whitman County Library.