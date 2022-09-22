A case of mistaken identity

University of Idaho students wait in a line outside the Social Security Administration office on Wednesday.

 August Frank/Tribune

LEWISTON — International students from the University of Idaho caused a social media stir Wednesday in Lewiston when they were misidentified as migrants from the southern border.

The group of students arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Social Security Administration building in Lewiston to receive their tax ID numbers so they could get on-campus jobs, said Dean Kahler, UI’s vice provost of enrollment management.

Kahler said it happens every semester and they either bus students to the office in Lewiston or someone from the office will come to Moscow. He said that when students came last year, he heard someone ask a question about it. When he told them what was actually going on, he didn’t hear anything else about it.

