The Good Samaritan Society in Moscow has its roots in Aurthur, N.D., dating back 100 year ago.
It started as a place for disabled children after a Lutheran pastor, August Hoeger, asked for two pennies from neighboring churches to help support a child. A few years later they would open up a home for seniors.
The society would expand to the Palouse in the 1970s, with the first location opening in 1976. The society has had a presence in the area ever since. Tammie Poe, director of sales and marketing for the Good Samaritan Society in Moscow, said the organization aims to give their residents a place to age comfortably, and it offers a variety of ways for them to do so.
“We have many employees that have built the organization (over) 10-15 (years), 20-25 years, I think there’s a couple there (who have been with the society) over 30 (years),” said Jamie Berg, an administrator with the society. “And so we believe in what we’re doing, and there’s a lot of longevity. And as I said, I do think that it’ll help people move in and they can stay in our community.”
To celebrate turning 100, the Good Samaritan Society in Moscow held a barbecue Thursday for residents, community members and volunteers to come together. Residents were able to gather at the tables set up outside and chatted with their neighbors and friends while the food started cooking and the bands tested their mics.
“It makes it feel like a family and community at Good Sam,” Poe said.
With three men on the grill, three cakes cut and waiting to be served, potato salad and baked beans at the ready, the staff was prepared to celebrate with live music and giveaways. For the residents, living at one of the Good Samaritan locations in town has given them a place to age comfortably and have an active community to participate in.
“A place that people can get old and be comfortable,” said Jerry Courter. “You aren’t isolated here.”
Courter has lived in the apartments at the Good Samaritan – Moscow Village for a year now and has enjoyed meeting his neighbors and having people to talk to. Meeting new people who Courter said lived interesting lives was a great part of moving in.
The staff also contribute to a sense of community among the residents at the locations around town — Moscow Village, Fairview Village or the twin homes. One staff member, Dana VanLaningham, started a veterans group after seeing how many service members were at both the Moscow and Fairview villages.
Once a month VanLaningham and the veterans at the residences will get together for coffee and donuts and have a place to share their stories. VanLaningham, himself is a veteran, said being able to give fellow service members a community of people who have experienced many of the same things was important to him.
Running the group is something VanLaningham started in addition to his full-time position at Good Samaritan Society – Moscow; he is also the maintenance director at the Moscow and Fairview villages.
“I think that everybody that serves seniors in our community — no matter where they work — have a heart for taking care of people,” Berg said.