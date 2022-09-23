The Good Samaritan Society in Moscow has its roots in Aurthur, N.D., dating back 100 year ago.

It started as a place for disabled children after a Lutheran pastor, August Hoeger, asked for two pennies from neighboring churches to help support a child. A few years later they would open up a home for seniors.

The society would expand to the Palouse in the 1970s, with the first location opening in 1976. The society has had a presence in the area ever since. Tammie Poe, director of sales and marketing for the Good Samaritan Society in Moscow, said the organization aims to give their residents a place to age comfortably, and it offers a variety of ways for them to do so.

