For many, Halloween is a night for casual dress-up and an opportunity to wolf down candy with minimal guilt. Hanna Ogle, 18, put in hours of preparation for the holiday and won Creepiest Costume in the Moscow Farmers Market costume contest Saturday.
Ogle’s costume was an unnerving, hooded silhouette mounted on four stilts covered in brown and gray-green cloth and rags. Her face was indiscernible beneath a heavy, mottled cowl. She said the homemade costume was inspired by characters from the movie “Mad Max: Fury Road,” called “crow fishers” who live out the apocalypse in a muddy quagmire and use stilts to stay above the muck.
She said she made the stilts herself and a pair of old crutches were modified into long pole-like extensions for her arms, giving her a lurching, animalistic gait that she said took hours to perfect. Ogle could be seen turning heads and towering over other farmer’s market attendees for much of Saturday morning.
“Everything (in) this costume was either thrifted or found. I made homemade stilts and learned to walk in them,” Ogle said. “Probably about a good 40 hours went into the whole thing. … I kind of had to look up how animals walk because I’m not used to walking on four legs.”
The costume competition was a first for the farmers market and organizers said it was an unmitigated success with more than 70 entrants. Participants had the opportunity to win small trophies topped with a tiny pumpkin for excelling in one of five categories — best adult and best youth costumes, best family or group costume, creepiest costume and “least amount of effort.” The “effort” award went to someone who appeared to be dressed as “man wearing jacket.” Pictures of all participants and contest winner announcements were posted to the Moscow Farmers Market Facebook page.
While Shelly Ruspakka-Remien and her family of four were not recognized for their group costume featuring “villains” — her 8-year-old son Viren won best youth costume for his homemade depiction of the character King Boo from the Mario video game franchise. She said she made the fictional ghost king’s spherical body by wrapping papier-mache around a yoga ball, and used plastic cones to form the limbs.
Ruspakka-Remien said with the pandemic making it difficult to conduct Halloween as usual, the competition was a welcome alternative to the usual festivities. She said the little family had modest plans to celebrate that evening as well.
“We’re gonna do a little parade around our park and then we might do some socially distanced trick-or-treating with close friends,” she said.
Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona said the final market of the year doesn’t typically fall on Halloween and organizers were already planning to do something special when the pandemic struck. After the city’s usual Halloween programming, including a popular downtown trick-or-treating event, was canceled, she said it was decided the costume contest would be a safe alternative.
Participants filed through one at a time, wearing protective face coverings and practicing social distancing, to enter the competition and have their pictures taken Saturday morning. Those who felt uncomfortable attending in person were able to send in pictures of themselves from home to be considered.
With many suspending or modifying their trick-or-treat traditions, Argona said this gives people a way to show off their costumes and celebrate while observing public health and safety guidelines. She said it’s hard to choose favorites but costumes that stood out to her were a couple dressed as punk skunks — or possibly skunk punks — and a daughter-dad duo dressed as characters from Jurassic Park. She said with this year’s success it’s possible the event will return in coming years.
“Next year we end on Oct. 30 and this is the first time I’ve seen something like this happen at the market,” Argona said. “I think the question of whether or not we’ll offer it (again) — we’re not sure, but it’s nice to see the test run if we do want to offer it.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.