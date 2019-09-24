A day at the skate park

Brett Johnson executes a “frontside lip slide,” Saturday at the skate park in Palouse. The photo was taken by Mike Kammeyer. Have a great photo to share? Send it to “Reader Photo of the Day,” at photo@dnews.com.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Brett Johnson executes a “frontside lip slide,” Saturday at the skate park in Palouse. The photo was taken by Mike Kammeyer. Have a great photo to share? Send it to “Reader Photo of the Day,” at photo@dnews.com.