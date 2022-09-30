Football may be the star of the show during homecoming week, but special traditions and reconnecting with the Cougar spirit are what keep people coming back.
It’s homecoming week at Washington State University, and the Cougars will play the Cal Bears on Saturday. The institution will kick off the occasion with a prep rally at 6 p.m. today on Flag Lane, and host an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis Alumni Centre.
Carrie Neppel, assistant director at the WSU Alumni Association, said the prep rally is to highlight WSU athletics and get people excited for the game. She added that the WSU varsity athletic teams who are in town will make guest appearances at the rally, including Jake Dickert, WSU’s football coach. Neppel said WSU athletic director Patrick Chun will share a few words about the season and what athletics is up to.
“It’s really a chance to hear from anyone and everyone in athletics,” Neppel said.
Homecoming week is the biggest turnout for WSU’s alumni audience, Neppel said. She said WSU also sees a decent turnout from its student population, and the mixed group between alumni and students brings a lot of great energy to campus.
Neppel said homecoming week is a family-oriented event. Many alumni will stop by the alumni center with their families to view memorabilia and reacquaint themselves with the campus.
The WSU family is expecting to see a robust crowd at the happenings over the weekend, Neppel said. Homecoming weekend is the time where people get a big group together and make an event out of it, she said.
Working at the alumni center, Neppel said WSU alumni will bring their kids, parents and grandparents to reminisce about their college years.
“It’s fun to see people out at the prep rally with their kids, other family members and also reacquainting themselves with classmates that are in town,” Neppel said. “It’s just become a really special weekend to reconnect.”
Alumni keep coming back to homecoming week every year because it has all the components of what people look for in a football weekend, Neppel said. Homecoming brings it all to one place — cheer squad, the band and the team along with the energy that comes with it.
According to Neppel, homecoming weekend is the most popular travel weeks among WSU’s alumni base. This year, both WSU and University of Idaho will have homecoming on the same week. Neppel said this is rare, and the last time both institutions had homecoming at the same time was around five years ago.
Most hotels in Pullman and Moscow are at capacity over the weekend. Dawn Evans, general manager at Hotel McCoy, said they have one room available over the weekend; they were sold out as of Thursday morning but then had a cancellation. A staff member at Super 8 in Moscow who asked to not be named said the hotel is fully booked. Bell Potter, manager at Cougar Land Motel, said they were one room away from being fully booked.
Neppel said two homecoming games on the Palouse makes for a very busy weekend.
“Pullman and Moscow are in a really unique position that we aren’t a huge thoroughfare,” Neppel said. “If people are coming in, they really have to commit to it.”
More information about the WSU homecoming week events is available at bit.ly/3UNDBGT, or and information about the football game is available at bit.ly/3SovwGR.