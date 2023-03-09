A few new offerings available for the lovers of daily comics

Craig Clohessy

I’m happy to share some good news for daily readers of our comics.

Starting today, we will be running the comic strip “DeFlocked” weekdays in the Lewiston Tribune and it will begin on Friday in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. On Sunday in the Tribune and Saturday in the Daily News, we are picking up the comic “Ripley’s Believe It or Not.” This will start March 25 in the Daily News and March 26 in the Tribune.

“DeFlocked” and “Ripley’s” will replace the long-running comic strip “Dilbert,” which was discontinued by the syndicate Andrews McMeel Universal. As has been well publicized, “Dilbert” was dropped following racist comments on YouTube by its creator, Scott Adams.

