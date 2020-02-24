A fine day for a stroll

Don and Lisa Bender of Moscow enjoy the sunny weather while walking on a recreation path Saturday outside Good Samaritan Village in Moscow. Today’s forecast calls for some snow showers and a high of 38 degrees. For more, turn to Page 6A.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

