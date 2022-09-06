It was Labor Day weekend three years ago when University of Idaho engineering professor Matthew Swenson first listened to a pitch for a new sort of suspension system from Ted Carton.

This was nothing new for Swenson. In his role at UI, he often hears from people who think they have an idea for “the next great invention, and they want me to do the work for it, invent it, for free,” he said.

But his encounter with Carton was different. For one thing, Carton’s suspension system concept appeared to be practical and had potential commercial value, Swenson said. Plus, the Clarkston man, who is now 89, was more interested in seeing his idea become a reality rather than getting rich from it.

