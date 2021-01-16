Thanks to the work and skill of a local volunteer paramedic, firefighters and EMTs at two fire stations in Moscow can enjoy custom, banquet-style wooden tables.
Stations 1 and 3 in Moscow now use the tables for meeting, eating, commiserating and virtually every gathering that happens in each station.
Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson estimated the two tables, emblazoned with logos under clear epoxy representing the stations and local emergency crews, would have cost the department about $4,000 each. However, with the help of some friends, local paramedic Darren Smith built and refinished the tables at no cost as a goodwill gesture to the department where he got his start. Nickerson said the MVFD spent around $2,500 on materials for the tables.
Smith said when the department first approached him, they had planned to pay him for the work but, knowing the department was trying to stretch a limited budget between two stations, he and his wife decided to do the project pro bono.
“We wanted to provide something for the department — and especially for me, I wasn’t able to volunteer over the last year because I’ve been pretty much a stay-at-home parent with my kids,” Smith said. “This was something that I could do for the department.”
A Moscow native, Smith said he got his start working as an emergency first responder with the local ambulance company in 1992. After attending paramedic school in the mid-90s, Smith said he left Moscow for a time to live in places like Texas, Colorado and western Washington, but he was always grateful for his experience working with the MVFD. He said he returned a year and a half ago with hopes of rejoining his old post and serving the community he loved but had to alter those plans with the onset of the pandemic.
He said Moscow is also where he got his start in woodworking.
“My dad always had a little shop and was always building stuff, so I started in probably junior high school and then went on to work in construction,” Smith said. “I eventually got a job at a cabinet shop and that’s where I kind of learned more of the finish, furniture, that kind of stuff.”
Smith said the project was originally estimated to take about a month but stretched through last spring and summer before they were finally brought home.
Lucas Briner, an EMT and crew boss with the MVFD, said the two tables are a more profound contribution to the department and the volunteers than they might seem.
It’s easy to underestimate the value of a piece of furniture like a table, but Briner said their value isn’t solely in their utility — they become a focal point for life and work in each station
“Firehouse tables are something special — a lot of conversations are had on them, we all laugh together, we all cry together, we all share stories, we all kind of come together around that table,” Briner said. “It’s the same anywhere … any fire department anywhere.”
