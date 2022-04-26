A good day for golf

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News Washington State University student Kyle Thornton hits golf balls Monday with Simon Samarzich, not pictured, at Airway Hills Golf Center in Pullman. “The sun’s out, it’s above 60 degrees and the wind is under 20 mph. It’s a solid day,” Thornton said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

