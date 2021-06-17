A great day to be a Duck

McDonald Elementary School students in Moscow played in the sprinklers during the school’s annual Duck Day to celebrate the end of the school year. The students also blew bubbles and decorated the school’s blacktop with chalk art. This year, the Moscow Fire Department brought its fire truck to the playground to spray their hoses and allow the students to enjoy a rainbow of water.

McDonald Elementary School students in Moscow played in the sprinklers during the school’s annual Duck Day to celebrate the end of the school year. The students also blew bubbles decorated the school’s blacktop with chalk art. This year, the Moscow Fire Department brought its fire truck to the playground to spray their hoses and allow the students to enjoy a rainbow of water.

Recommended for you