On April 29, Ken Packard took command of the USS Tennessee, a 560-foot-long submarine with a crew of about 160 people. Packard graduated from Moscow High School in 2000 and the University of Idaho in 2004.
“It’s a really awesome responsibility,” Packard said. “At the end of the day, I’m ultimately responsible for the well being of the entire crew, the safe operation and navigation of the ship and then the employment of the ship.”
He is one commander of the USS Tennessee, with another commander alternating time at sea with him. He is currently stationed in Kings Bay, Ga.
He moved to Moscow when he was 15 between his freshman and sophomore years. He wasn’t unfamiliar with Moscow and when he graduated in 2000, he joined his dad and grandpa as Moscow High School alumni. During his summers, he would work harvest, and remembers missing the first nine days of his sophomore year because the harvest ran late.
“I think one of my favorite parts about the areas is the wheat fields and just watching how the fields change color as the seasons change, and kind of that patchwork quilt you get, especially in the spring and the fall,” Packard said.
After graduation, he was set on going to college and getting a degree that would allow him to work outside. He started in forestry, before he changed his major to mechanical engineering.
“I definitely made it my own experience, despite having grown up in the town. And you know, it’s just, it’s a different experience being in college than it is in high school,” Packard said.
He had spent the first few years of college working full time and going to school full time, but by the time his junior year rolled around, his grades were slipping. He had a choice: take a break from school and save for a few years, or find something else to pay for school.
“So the reason I joined the military is not a very romantic story. I wish I could say it was for patriotism or duty or, you know, some awe-inspiring reason. But what really happened is I ran out of money before I ran out of college,” Packard said.
He took the second option, and joined the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate program, which helped him to pay for school. When he graduated, he started his five-year commitment to the Navy, which was part of the agreement of the program. He would go on to serve on three submarines before taking command on the USS Tennessee — his fourth.
“My initial plan was just to do five years and get out. I fell in love with the job and now here I am 20 years later,” Packard said.
Becoming the commander of a ship was a natural progression of his time in the Navy, Packard said, but was not guaranteed. Being named the commander, or captain, of a ship depends on many factors, Packard said, and not everyone who is qualified for the position can become a commander.
“As a junior officer, you kind of look up to the department heads and the captain. And you know you were JO’s (junior officers) 15 years before they’ve been where you are,” Packard said. “And you kind of know that you have the opportunity to be where they are takes a lot of work and it takes a lot of luck.”
One of the important duties of the USS Tennessee is deterrent missions, where the submarine patrols to deter attacks. The vessel is one of 14 U.S. subs that carry nuclear missiles, and it works to protect the country from being attacked. These missions have been in use since the end of World War II, Packard said.
“It’s a mission I take pretty seriously in the Department of Defense’s No. 1 priority,” Packard said.
