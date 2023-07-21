A hot stretch on the Palouse

The video board outside of the Inn America hotel in Lewiston displays a toasty 321 degrees Thursday. It didn't get that hot, but the official high Thursday was 104.

 August Frank

With high temperatures expected in the mid-to-upper 90s this weekend across the Palouse and above 100 degrees in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, residents are encouraged to seek out assistance if needed.

The National Weather Service in Spokane reports it is unlikely the Palouse will reach 100 degrees this weekend but the expected temperature is higher than average for the region. The average temperature for Pullman this time of year is in the mid-80s, according to the weather service.

The Neill Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday for those looking to escape the heat. The library is at 210 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman. Residents can use the air conditioned space, bathrooms, drinking fountain and internet during the library’s open hours. Only service animals are admitted.

