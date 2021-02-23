A jog in the snow

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsBritain Hunsaker, of Moscow, goes for a morning run on Arborcrest Road as the snow begins to melt Monday in Moscow. “I’m not a big snow person so running in the snow isn’t ideal, especially with the hills, but I’m a runner so I had to get out,” said Hunsaker.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

