a little pumpkin guts

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Rain likely. High 53F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.