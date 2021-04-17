The inspiration for Colfax’s newest bakery started with one cake.
Two years ago, Melanie Voorhees decided that instead of baking her friend a simple cake using a box, she would go all out and create a massive, four-layer concoction.
“I got really into it and just decided with that one cake that I wanted to do something with it,” she said.
That’s when she created the Sugar Babe Bakery brand. It started in her home kitchen, where she would make cakes just for her friends. Then she started selling desserts to raise donations for a nonprofit she and her wife, Dani Voorhees, started in 2019 to help people pay for their pets’ emergency medical expenses.
After moving to Colfax last year with Dani, and falling in love with the city, she started looking for spaces to build her business.
Laura Austin, the co-owner of the Colfax vintage store, Bully For You, contacted Melanie about a space opening up at the business incubator Colfax Mercantile.
“It kind of all happened super fast,” Melanie said. “They let me know I had the space and then within a week I was moved in and then within another week we had our soft opening.”
Sugar Babe Bakery held its grand opening on Friday
The bakery is not the only small business owned by the entrepreneurial Voorhees family. They have also owned Zelda’s Pet Grooming in Pullman since 2017.
Melanie said she has devoted most of her time lately to getting Sugar Babe Bakery up and running, but hopes to help out more at Zelda’s in the coming weeks.
“It’s been hectic,” she said of her schedule.
Dani works at Zelda’s Pet Grooming full-time but also offers a helping hand with Sugar Babe Bakery.
Melanie said the benefit of working at the Colfax Mercantile, in addition to the low startup cost, is that the other business owners who share the space will sell each other’s products. Even when Melanie is not there, her baked goods are still being sold.
Melanie wants her products to appeal to all people, even those with dietary restrictions. So, she makes vegan desserts that are allergy-free.
Melissa said she was inspired to design her menu this way after she was forced to go gluten-free because of health issues last summer.
“So, I figured I’d try and incorporate all of that so I kind of get the whole crowd,” she said.
While she does not offer cakes because of how much time they require, she sells blueberry pastries, funfetti cookies, cinnamon roll muffins and orange and Earl Grey scones.
Her goal is to avoid letting Sugar Babe Bakery be ordinary.
“My kind of idea for the brand is really fun eye-catching things that you might not see at a typical bakery,” she said.
The Colfax Mercantile is located at 214 N Main Street.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.