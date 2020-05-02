Prohibition, World War II, the Great Depression. Now, add the COVID-19 pandemic to the list of major events that Rico’s Public House in Pullman has faced in its 111 years of existence.
Established in 1909 by E.W. Thorpe, the food and drink destination on Main Street is a true survivor.
Now, like so many other businesses, it is forced to change how it operates in order to cope with COVID-19 and the Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandates.
“It was a hard and fast change,” owner Tawny Szumlas said.
In addition to its takeout service, Rico’s introduced a delivery service once restaurants had to shut their doors to the public.
Szumlas said this was a difficult transition because the appeal of Rico’s is being able to sit inside with friends and enjoy the pub’s live music, pool tables and an undeniable atmosphere.
However, Szumlas said the community has shown its support the past month. She said the Washington State University Graduate and Professional Student Association offered students $5 discounts at Rico’s and other Pullman restaurants. The Community Action Center is buying restaurant gift cards through its recently established Pullman Serves It Forward Fund and giving them to local families.
“Really, Pullman has continued to do what Pullman does best which is be an awesome and caring place,” she said.
Szumlas said Rico’s is in Pullman’s blood. It was around during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918. It survived World War I and World War II. It made it through Prohibition and economic downturns.
Szumlas said the current situation Rico’s and other restaurants find themselves in probably shares some similarities to what life was like during the Great Depression. Like the Depression, COVID-19 has affected the entire community and has left it with many unanswerable questions about its future.
“You’re watching other people become affected by it, completely unsure how long it’s going to last,” she said about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Szumlas said that during the Great Depression, Rico’s was called The Smokehouse and it accepted payment in the form of scrips, which were given to local workers as a substitute for money. Its most popular menu item then was the Smokehouse Milkshake, she said.
That is a story of Rico’s history that was passed down to Szumlas, a seventh generation Pullman resident. Her father, Roger Johnson, bought Rico’s in 1980, and she said he devoted himself to the restaurant. Every decision he made was painstaking, even when it came to the paint color
Szumlas became owner five years ago. While she knows it won’t be easy, she said Rico’s history of surviving through tough times makes her hopeful about the future.
“I’m trying very hard to follow in (my father’s) footsteps” she said.
