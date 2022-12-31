A look back (and forward) at WSU Libraries

Loren O'English

A few years ago, I was looking for something in old issues of the Daily Evergreen and ran across an article from 1962. The title was, “Library Director Tells Uses of WSU Library,” and it was an interview with the library director at the time, Dr. G. Donald Smith, and a description of what was then, supposedly, “one of the ten largest and best supplied units west of the Mississippi.” You can find a typed transcript atbit.ly/3YRclcm.

The unknown student journalist noted the modular nature of the walls, which can be moved to meet changing needs (this explains some of the odd wall placements that have confused library visitors for decades), as well as the up-to-date communication technology (phone, lighting, and even television outlets — the article author noted the foresight necessary given that the plans were drawn up in 1946). Many years ago, I found a reference to a 1948 article in The Architectural Record on the construction of Holland Library.

Written by the architect, it focused on ventilation, that same modular nature, and its built-for-technology design (apparently there was also a planned built-in vacuum system, which I’ve been meaning to investigate for years — did it actually exist? A goal for 2023!) The design also included a system of pneumatic tubes and a dumbwaiter for moving paper and books between floors (both were fully and permanently blocked up a few years ago).

