A lot has changed over the years in downtown Pullman

Owens

In my last column I celebrated the history of Neill Public Library, which has now been a Pullman institution for more than 100 years. For nearly all of that 100 years, Neill Public Library has also been a vital part of downtown Pullman, the dynamic and ever-changing heart of Pullman. Throughout its history, the library has been proud to be a part of the City of Pullman and especially proud to be a part of downtown.

In its first iteration, Neill Public Library was located in the Greystone building on College Hill, but quickly moved to the old City Hall which was located on the current library parking lot location (across from Porchlight Pizza). But then it hopped around over the years, all within our small downtown area. After moving out of its City Hall location, it was located on Grand Avenue in what is now the RTOP building. Later, it was in its current location, but an older building that had previously been the home of Potlatch Lumber. At one point it was also located in the First National Bank building at the corner of Main & Kamiaken, now home to Design West Architects.

Many other local institutions made similar pilgrimages around downtown. In the 1910s, the Post office was located on Kamiaken Street (then Alder) in the building that now houses Noshies. Not long after, it moved right next door into a single story building where Hinrichs Trading Company offices are now located. In 1931, it moved right across Paradise Street to a new and much larger building, now home to Paradise Creek Brewery. There it remained for many years, later moving to its current home on South Grand Avenue.

